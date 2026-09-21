Daayra box office collection: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film stays steady on Sunday

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, continued its theatrical run with a steady collection on Sunday. The crime thriller was released in theatres on September 18, 2026, and earned ₹1.75 crore on Sunday till 10 PM, according to the latest Sacnilk update. The Sunday collection was the same as its Saturday figure of ₹1.75 crore, showing that the film maintained its weekend pace after its opening day.

Daayra opened with ₹1 crore on Friday and followed it with ₹1.75 crore on Saturday. With another ₹1.75 crore coming on Sunday, the film’s India gross collection reached ₹5.40 crore over the first three days. Its India net collection currently stands at ₹4.50 crore. The film’s weekend performance will now set the base for its weekday business, which will be important for its overall theatrical run.

The film has received a positive response from critics and has remained steady at the box office during its opening weekend. Daayra is a crime thriller directed and co written by Meghna Gulzar. The story is inspired by a true event and brings Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran together in the lead roles. The film follows an investigative storyline and features a supporting cast that includes Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, Jitendra Joshi, Upendra Chauhan and others.

Daayra has been produced by Vineet Jain and Dhaval Jain under Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. Gulzar has written the lyrics for the film, while Amit Trivedi has composed the music. Ketan Sodha has worked on the background score, with Saurabh Goswami serving as the cinematographer and Taran Bajaj as the casting director.

Meghna Gulzar has also edited the film alongside Charu Shree Roy. With its first three days now recorded, Daayra has collected ₹4.50 crore net in India. The film will now look to maintain its pace during the weekdays, with Monday collections expected to give a clearer picture of its box office trend.