Daayra box office: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film opens at Rs 1 crore

Daayra has opened its theatrical run at the Indian box office with around Rs 1 crore nett on its opening day. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has recorded a slow start, making its weekend performance important for its overall theatrical run. Friday’s collection has left the film with significant ground to cover over the next two days. The focus will now shift to Saturday and Sunday, when the film will need a noticeable increase in audience numbers. A strong rise over the weekend could help Daayra improve its position after the low opening day collection.

The film will need consistent growth across the weekend rather than depending only on one strong day. The Saturday and Sunday figures will provide a clearer picture of audience interest and whether the film can build momentum in the days ahead. Its first weekend collection will therefore be an important point for its theatrical journey.

Daayra tells a story about a conflict within the system following a high profile incident. Officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against suspects in a disputed encounter. The situation becomes more complicated when another officer, Ajooni Kohli, begins examining whether the controversial shooting was staged.

Her investigation raises questions about what happened during the encounter and creates a conflict within the institution. The film uses this central situation to explore different views about duty, justice and the actions taken by people working within the system.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the lead roles in the film. The cast also includes Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi and Biswapati Sarkar in key roles. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

With around Rs 1 crore nett collected on opening day, Daayra now enters its first weekend. The film will be looking for a substantial jump on Saturday and Sunday to improve its overall collection. The weekend figures will determine whether it can recover some of the ground lost on Friday.

For now, Daayra’s opening day has been slow, and the next two days will be closely watched at the box office. A sustained rise through the weekend could give the film a stronger base for its theatrical run in the coming days.