Daayra box office: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film collects ₹5.50 crore in 5 days

Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar, continues to see limited growth at the box office. The crime thriller collected ₹50 lakh net on Day 5, which was its first Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to ₹5.50 crore. The latest numbers show that the film is yet to see a significant improvement during its first week.

According to the figures provided by Sacnilk, Daayra recorded around 15 percent occupancy across roughly 1,493 shows on its first Tuesday. The film had opened with ₹1 crore on Friday before collecting ₹1.75 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. Its collection then dropped to ₹50 lakh on Monday and remained at the same level on Tuesday. The five day total now stands at ₹5.50 crore net.

The film has also recorded limited business in overseas markets. Its overseas gross collection has reached ₹1.95 crore, while the India gross collection stands at ₹6.60 crore. Taking the India and overseas figures together, the worldwide gross collection is ₹8.55 crore after five days.

Daayra has not been able to build strong momentum despite featuring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and presents the two actors as police officers dealing with a crime thriller story. The Tuesday numbers suggest that the film will need stronger collections over the coming days to significantly improve its overall theatrical total.

Released in Hindi and Malayalam, Daayra is produced by Vineet Jain and Dhaval Gada under Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The cast also includes Kshitee Jog, Jitendra Joshi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni, Trupti Khamkar, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi and Biswapati Sarkar.

The film’s reported five day India net collection is ₹5.50 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at ₹8.55 crore. The source provided categorises the film’s current box office performance as a “Disaster”. With the first week still underway, the coming days will determine how much the film can add to its theatrical run.

Daayra box office collections

Day India net collection

Day 1 ₹1 crore

Day 2 ₹1.75 crore

Day 3 ₹1.75 crore

Day 4 ₹0.50 crore

Day 5 ₹0.50 crore

Total ₹5.50 crore