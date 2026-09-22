Daayra box office: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film faces sharp drop on Monday

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, faced its first major weekday test after releasing in theatres on September 18, 2026. The investigative thriller saw a sharp drop in business on Day 4, marking a difficult start to its weekday run. After the opening weekend, Monday collections are important for a film because they show whether it can maintain audience interest once the initial release period is over.

Daayra is directed and co written by Meghna Gulzar and is a crime thriller inspired by a true event. The film brings Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran together in the lead, with both actors playing key roles in the investigation driven story. The supporting cast includes Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, Jitendra Joshi and Upendra Chauhan. With the first Monday showing a sharp fall, the next few days will be important for the film as it moves further into its first week.

The film has been produced by Vineet Jain and Dhaval Jain for Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. Its creative team includes Amit Trivedi, who has composed the music, while Ketan Sodha has worked on the background score. Meghna Gulzar has also penned the lyrics for the film. Saurabh Goswami is the cinematographer, and Taran Bajaj has handled the casting.

Meghna Gulzar has also been involved in the editing of Daayra along with Charu Shree Roy. The film brings together a crime investigation story with a cast led by Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Following its release on September 18, 2026, the film has now entered the weekday phase of its theatrical run.

The sharp Day 4 drop has put greater focus on the film’s performance through the rest of the week. Its collections over the next few days will indicate whether Daayra can regain momentum before its second weekend or continues to see pressure at the box office.