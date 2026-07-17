Dhamaal 4 Nears ₹100 Cr After Strong First Week At The Box Office

Dhamaal 4 has completed its first week at the Indian box office with a total collection of ₹99.09 Cr Nett. The comedy entertainer enjoyed a strong opening over its first weekend and managed to stay steady during the weekdays. The consistent collections suggest that the film continued to attract audiences even after the initial rush, helping it post an impressive first week total.

On Day 7, which was Thursday, the film collected ₹6.17 Cr Nett in India. With this, its total domestic collection for the first seven days reached ₹99.09 Cr Nett. The film has now come within touching distance of the ₹100 Cr Nett milestone and is expected to cross the mark during its second weekend if it maintains a similar pace at the box office.

The film started its theatrical run with a solid opening of ₹15.50 Cr on Friday. Collections saw a big jump on Saturday as it earned ₹23.31 Cr. Sunday turned out to be the highest earning day of the first week with ₹28.40 Cr, giving the film an excellent opening weekend.

After the weekend, the collections naturally slowed but remained stable through the weekdays. The film collected ₹8.90 Cr on Monday and improved slightly to ₹9.90 Cr on Tuesday. It then earned ₹6.90 Cr on Wednesday before adding another ₹6.17 Cr on Thursday. Despite the usual weekday drop, the film maintained a healthy run and comfortably ended its first week with a total close to the ₹100 Cr mark.

Here is the day wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India.

Friday: ₹15.50 Cr

Saturday: ₹23.31 Cr

Sunday: ₹28.40 Cr

Monday: ₹8.90 Cr

Tuesday: ₹9.90 Cr

Wednesday: ₹6.90 Cr

Thursday: ₹6.17 Cr

Total: ₹99.09 Cr Nett India

With its first week now complete, all eyes are on the second weekend to see how quickly Dhamaal 4 crosses the ₹100 Cr Nett milestone. The film has already built a strong base at the domestic box office, and its performance over the coming days will determine how far its theatrical run can go. The second weekend will be important in deciding whether it can maintain its momentum and continue adding strong numbers to its overall collection.