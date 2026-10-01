Drishyam 3 advance booking surges as national chains sell 240,000 tickets

The advance booking for Drishyam 3 is showing strong momentum ahead of its release. As of this morning, the film has collected around Rs. 12 crore nett through advance sales for its opening day. Around two thirds of this amount has come from the two major national chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis, which have together sold 200,000 tickets. Ticket sales saw a major jump yesterday, with around 70,000 tickets being added across these chains. The pace has continued to increase today, with national chain sales reaching 240,000 tickets at the time of writing. Based on the current trend, the figure could cross 350,000 by the end of the day.

The strongest advance sales for Drishyam 3 are coming from Maharashtra, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. These markets have traditionally been important for the franchise, with Maharashtra in particular being one of its strongest areas. Moviemax, a smaller national chain with a strong presence in urban centres across Maharashtra, has already sold more than 13,000 tickets for the film. This puts Drishyam 3 among the top ten films in terms of advance sales at the chain, with the figure potentially moving into the top five by the end of the day.

Based on the current advance booking, the overall first day collection from advance sales is expected to cross the Rs. 20 crore nett mark. The current estimate is around Rs. 22-23 crore nett. This places the film in the same broad opening day conversation as films such as Pathaan, Animal and War, all of which recorded Rs. 50 crore nett on their first day. Drishyam 3 will be looking to build on its advance sales through walk in audiences and same day bookings. At Pinkvilla Predicts, the film has been forecasted to open at Rs. 48-56 crore nett, with a pinpoint estimate of Rs. 53 crore nett.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is also recording strong advance sales in overseas markets. The film is expected to become Ajay Devgn’s career best performer overseas based on its current advance trend. Its first day overseas collection could come close to USD 2 million, which is the amount the previous film collected across its entire weekend. The overseas weekend is expected to cross the USD 5 million mark, giving Drishyam 3 another strong area to track when its theatrical run begins.