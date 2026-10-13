Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion has achieved a major box office milestone by crossing the ₹300 crore mark within ten days of its theatrical release. The crime thriller has now become the highest grossing film of Ajay Devgn‘s career, surpassing his previous record held by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. However, the film witnessed a drop in collections on its second Monday after recording strong numbers over the weekend.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11

According to live box office tracking data from Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹4.98 crore net in India on Day 11, taking its total domestic collection to ₹313.98 crore. The film recorded these numbers across 13,594 shows on Monday.

The second weekend played an important role in helping the film cross the ₹300 crore milestone. It earned ₹14.50 crore on its second Friday, Day 8, before witnessing growth on Saturday, Day 9, when collections reached ₹26.50 crore across 14,903 shows. On Sunday, Day 10, the film added another ₹22.50 crore from 14,872 shows.

Although Sunday’s earnings were 15.1% lower than Saturday’s, the weekend collections helped the film cross ₹300 crore within ten days.

Ajay Devgn breaks his previous box office record

With its latest collection, Drishyam 3 has overtaken Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to become Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing film in India. It is also the first Ajay led film to cross ₹300 crore in domestic net collections.

The next few weekdays will be important in understanding how well the film maintains its box office performance after its strong second weekend.

About Drishyam: The Conclusion

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj. Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film brings the popular crime thriller franchise to its concluding chapter.

Backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, the film is co-written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak serve as producers.

Note: The Day 11 figures are based on the supplied live tracking data and may change when final collections are updated.