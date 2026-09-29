Drishyam 3 sells 76,000 tickets before release as Ajay Devgn thriller records strong advance booking

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion, also known as Drishyam 3, is heading towards its October 2 theatrical release with strong advance booking numbers. The family thriller, directed by Abhishek Pathak, has already sold around 76,000 tickets for its opening day across the two major national chains, PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

As of 11 PM on Monday, September 28, PVR INOX had recorded around 60,000 admissions for the film, while Cinepolis had sold nearly 16,000 tickets. With three days still remaining before the release, the advance booking is expected to see further movement in the final stretch. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, which is a national holiday in India.

The advance booking has been building steadily since sales opened. Earlier tracking showed Drishyam 3 crossing 35,000 tickets across PVR INOX and Cinepolis, with the number expected to rise further as the release date approached.

The film has a returning cast led by Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions. Rajat Kapoor is also part of the cast. The third instalment continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family, with the franchise returning to the big screen after the second film’s release in 2022.

According to Pinkvilla’s latest box office tracking, Drishyam 3 was being estimated in the Rs. 50 to 60 crore nett range for its opening day, with a pinpoint forecast of Rs. 55 crore nett. The publication noted that this forecast could be revised depending on the pace of advance bookings in the final days.

The film is also recording advance bookings in overseas markets. Pinkvilla’s tracking has described the overseas response as strong and projected that the film could deliver Ajay Devgn’s biggest overseas opening. This remains a trade estimate rather than a final box office result.

With the release date approaching, the next few days of advance sales will provide a clearer picture of the film’s opening day performance.