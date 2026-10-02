Drishyam: The Conclusion has opened strongly at the Indian box office, recording 35-40 per cent occupancy in Friday morning shows. The film could cross the 40 per cent mark by noon if the momentum continues. A morning opening at this level was considered very good a few years ago, but audience viewing patterns have changed, with more business now coming from afternoon and evening shows. Because of this shift, morning occupancy figures need to be viewed with some flexibility.

Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded the second best opening of the year so far after Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The response has been particularly strong in major centres such as Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR, where the opening is being described as bumper. The film also entered the day with a major advantage through advance bookings, which had crossed Rs. 25 crore nett. That level of advance had already put a Rs. 50 crore nett opening day within reach, while the film is also chasing the possibility of reaching Rs. 60 crore nett on its first day. With the morning shows showing healthy occupancy and Friday being a national holiday, the film has a full day of business ahead.

The strong advance also indicates that audience interest had built up before the first shows began. The film saw a significant rise in advance bookings on Thursday, giving it additional momentum going into Friday. Drishyam: The Conclusion belongs to the thriller genre, which has not traditionally been among the biggest box office performers. However, the Drishyam brand has a different advantage because of its established audience and family emotional appeal. The franchise has built a strong connection with viewers, allowing the film to attract audiences beyond the usual thriller audience. The brand value of Drishyam is therefore playing an important role in its opening. The national holiday has also given the film an additional opportunity to attract audiences throughout the day.

The key point now will be how the film performs during afternoon, evening and night shows, when occupancy is expected to become stronger. If the current momentum continues through the later shows, Drishyam: The Conclusion will have the chance to turn its strong morning start and advance bookings into a substantial opening day total.