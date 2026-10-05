Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Sunday. The film, which released in theatres on October 2, opened with a big number and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within two days. After three days, the crime thriller has now reached Rs 272.80 crore worldwide and is moving closer to the Rs 300 crore mark. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Shriya Saran, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion earned Rs 61 crore net in India on Sunday from 17,299 shows. The film had opened with Rs 62 crore on Friday and then collected Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday. Sunday therefore brought a 14 per cent jump over Saturday. With this latest collection, the film’s India net total has reached Rs 176.50 crore after three days.

The film is also performing well in overseas markets. On Sunday, it added Rs 20 crore from overseas territories, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 61 crore. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 211.80 crore. When the overseas collection is added, the film’s worldwide gross reaches Rs 272.80 crore in only three days. It is therefore now within reach of the Rs 300 crore worldwide milestone.

The story once again follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he tries to protect his family and keep the secrets from his past hidden. After the events of Drishyam 2, Vijay faces another difficult situation that puts his carefully planned strategy under pressure. The third film takes the story forward and is positioned as the final chapter of his journey.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is not a direct remake of the upcoming Malayalam Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal. The Hindi film follows a different story centred on Vijay Salgaonkar. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. With three days of strong collections, the film’s next target is now the Rs 300 crore worldwide mark.