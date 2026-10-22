Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed a sharp drop in its box office collection after Dussehra. The thriller added an estimated Rs. 2.50 crore on its third Wednesday, registering a 60 per cent decline compared with the previous day. With this, the film’s third week collection reached Rs. 25.75 crore in six days, while its total India net collection climbed to Rs. 346.75 crore.

The film is expected to close its third week with around Rs. 28 crore, which would be a considerable drop compared with its second week. Although the latest figures show that its pace has slowed, the movie continues to add to its overall collection after a strong start and two successful weeks in theatres.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection sees a slowdown

The film began its third week with Rs. 3.00 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 5.00 crore on Saturday and Rs. 6.00 crore on Sunday. It collected Rs. 3.25 crore on Monday before recording Rs. 6.00 crore on Tuesday. However, the estimated Rs. 2.50 crore collection on Wednesday marked a significant fall.

The film had collected Rs. 237.50 crore in its first week and Rs. 83.50 crore in its second week. The latest decline suggests that weekday collections are becoming more challenging as the film enters its fourth week in cinemas.

Can Ajay Devgn’s film reach Rs. 370 crore?

Drishyam: The Conclusion had earlier appeared capable of reaching around Rs. 400 crore net in India. However, the drop in its second week and the recent slowdown have reduced those chances.

The film is now expected to finish its theatrical run at around Rs. 360 crore to Rs. 370 crore net, depending on how well it performs over the next two weeks. Any improvement in audience turnout could help it add more to its final total, although the current trend points towards a slower finish.

Drishyam: The Conclusion becomes Ajay Devgn’s biggest grosser

Despite the slowdown, the film has achieved an important milestone in Ajay Devgn’s career. It has surpassed Singham Again to become the actor’s biggest grosser at the Indian box office.

The film stars Ajay Devgn alongside Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Ishita Dutta. Its current performance places it among the biggest commercial successes of Devgn’s career, even as its final collection remains dependent on its remaining theatrical run.

Drishyam: The Conclusion day wise box office collection