Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection: Film heads towards Rs. 375 crore despite a steady Wednesday

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its theatrical run with a relatively steady performance on its second Wednesday. The Ajay Devgn starrer collected approximately Rs. 4.75 crore nett on the day, taking its total collection after thirteen days to around Rs. 318 crore nett. The film recorded a drop of less than 15 per cent compared with Monday, which suggests that its daily collections are holding up reasonably well after the decline earlier in the week.

The film’s weekly performance also shows some improvement. The fall compared with the corresponding period of its first week has reduced from 73 per cent on Monday to 68 per cent on Wednesday. Although this is still a significant decline, the latest figures suggest that collections could be moving towards a more stable level. The film is expected to finish its second week with just under Rs. 85 crore nett.

Why Drishyam: The Conclusion may miss the Rs. 400 crore mark

The film initially appeared capable of collecting Rs. 100 crore nett in its second week. However, Sunday’s collections were softer than expected, followed by a noticeable fall on Monday. This affected its chances of reaching that target. Based on its current performance, the Ajay Devgn starrer is now expected to finish its theatrical run around the Rs. 375 crore nett mark, either slightly above or below it.

An interesting trend in Bollywood box office collections is that no film has finished in the Rs. 400 crore to Rs. 500 crore nett range. Eight films have crossed the Rs. 500 crore nett mark, but none have ended their runs between these two milestones. Given its strong opening, Drishyam: The Conclusion looked like a possible contender to fill that gap, but its current trend suggests it could fall short.

Why the film’s collections have slowed down

One possible reason for the film’s performance is that it belongs to an established franchise with a continuing story. Such films may have a natural limit to the number of people willing to watch them in theatres. The third instalment is expected to record footfalls similar to Drishyam 2, at around 1.50 crore.

The film also benefited from a major holiday and higher ticket prices during its first week. These factors helped it achieve a strong opening but also made its initial earnings more concentrated. When ticket prices came down on weekdays in the second week, the fall in revenue appeared sharper, even though audience footfalls may have remained comparatively stable.

Day wise box office collection in India

Day

Nett collection

Week one

Rs. 237.50 cr.

2nd Friday

Rs. 14.00 cr.

2nd Saturday

Rs. 26.50 cr.

2nd Sunday

Rs. 22.00 cr.

2nd Monday

Rs. 5.50 cr.

2nd Tuesday

Rs. 7.25 cr.

2nd Wednesday

Rs. 4.75 cr.

Total as listed

Rs. 317.50 cr.

With its second week nearing completion, the film’s final box office performance will depend on how well it holds through the coming days. For now, a finish around Rs. 375 crore nett appears to be the likely outcome.