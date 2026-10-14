Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection day 12: Rs. 313 crore total, but is Rs. 400 crore now out of reach?

Drishyam: The Conclusion collected approximately Rs. 7.25 crore nett in India on its second Tuesday, recording a healthy jump of around 30 per cent compared with the previous day. The increase came as the film offered discounted tickets, helping its daily business recover after a sharp Monday decline.

With this latest collection, the Ajay Devgn starrer has earned around Rs. 312.75 crore nett in India over 12 days. The film’s second week is expected to close at approximately Rs. 85 crore nett, which would add a substantial amount to its overall box office total. However, the latest numbers also raise questions about whether the film can reach the Rs. 400 crore nett mark during its theatrical run.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection shows a slowdown

The film had a strong first week, collecting Rs. 237.50 crore nett in India. Its second weekend also delivered encouraging numbers, with Saturday bringing in Rs. 26.50 crore and Sunday adding Rs. 22.00 crore. However, collections dropped to Rs. 5.50 crore on the second Monday before recovering to Rs. 7.25 crore on Tuesday.

Although Tuesday’s 30 per cent increase is a positive sign, discounted ticket prices may have contributed to the growth. The coming days will show whether the film can maintain stronger collections without relying on similar offers.

Can the film still reach Rs. 400 crore?

Reaching Rs. 400 crore nett has become a more difficult target as daily collections have slowed. Until the second Saturday, the milestone appeared well within reach because of the film’s powerful opening and strong first week. The latest trend, however, suggests that the film needs a significant recovery during its third weekend to keep that possibility alive.

If collections do not improve substantially, the film could finish its theatrical run at around Rs. 375 crore nett, based on the current estimate. That would still be a major box office total, but it would fall short of the expectations created by the film’s opening, early momentum and positive audience response.

The reason behind the slowdown is not immediately clear. The next few days will be important in determining whether Drishyam: The Conclusion can regain momentum or settle for a lower final total.

Day wise India nett collections

Day

India nett collection

Week one

Rs. 237.50 crore

Second Friday

Rs. 14.00 crore

Second Saturday

Rs. 26.50 crore

Second Sunday

Rs. 22.00 crore

Second Monday

Rs. 5.50 crore

Second Tuesday

Rs. 7.25 crore

Total after 12 days

Rs. 312.75 crore

The Rs. 400 crore target remains possible only if the film shows a strong recovery. Its third weekend will be a key test of its remaining box office potential.