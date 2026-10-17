Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed another drop at the Indian box office on its third Friday. The Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs. 2.75 crore nett, registering a 30 per cent decline compared to Thursday. The fall becomes more significant when compared to the previous Friday, with collections dropping by 80 per cent. The film’s reported India nett collection now stands at Rs. 324.75 crore.

The latest figures raise questions about the film’s performance in the coming days. After a strong opening and a successful first week, the thriller has seen its box office trend weaken since last Sunday. Thursday’s collections had already shown signs of a slowdown, and Friday was expected to bring some improvement. However, the film could not manage the hoped for recovery.

Can Drishyam: The Conclusion reach Rs. 350 crore?

At the current pace, reaching Rs. 350 crore may prove difficult. The film’s final box office performance will depend on whether collections improve over the weekend and remain steady during the following weekdays. The slowdown has also raised questions about whether the film can retain its BLOCKBUSTER verdict.

One possible reason for the trend is the nature of the franchise itself. Since Drishyam: The Conclusion continues an established story, its potential audience may be limited to viewers who have followed the earlier films. This could restrict the number of new moviegoers willing to watch the third instalment.

The film also benefited from a major holiday and higher ticket prices during its first week. These factors helped it record a strong opening. However, ticket prices came down on weekdays in the second week, which made the decline in gross collections appear even sharper. While the nett figures have also fallen, the change in ticket prices may partly explain the scale of the drop.

Drishyam: The Conclusion day wise box office collection

Day India nett collection Week One Rs. 237.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 14.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 26.50 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 4.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 4.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 2.75 cr. Reported total Rs. 324.75 cr.

The coming weekend will be important in deciding the film’s next box office milestone. A recovery could help it move closer to Rs. 350 crore, while another decline would make that target harder to achieve.