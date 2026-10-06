Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Monday, collecting around Rs. 19 to Rs. 19.50 crore nett in India. The film recorded a 67 per cent drop from Sunday, which is considered a fairly normal decline for a film entering its first weekday. With Monday’s numbers, the film’s four day total stands at around Rs. 191.50 crore nett.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to cross the Rs. 200 crore nett mark on Tuesday. Based on its current performance, the first week could finish at around Rs. 240 crore nett. While films that open at record or near record levels can sometimes show stronger weekday holds, Drishyam: The Conclusion has seen a more regular Monday drop.

One reason could be the film’s stronger performance in larger urban centres. Such films can often benefit more from weekend audiences than weekday footfall. The film also has an open week ahead, with no major competition expected to affect its business significantly. This could help it maintain collections on Friday and see a stronger jump on Saturday.

Another factor is ticket pricing. Although the film’s box office collections are close to record levels, its admission numbers are lower than some of the biggest records. Higher ticket prices have therefore contributed to the strong gross collections.

Maharashtra continues to be one of the strongest performing markets for the film. The state has also recorded a better drop than the national average. The Drishyam franchise has traditionally performed well in Maharashtra, while Ajay Devgn’s films featuring Maratha characters, including Singham, Tanhaji and Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam, have also found strong support in the state.

Drishyam: The Conclusion has been termed a BLOCKBUSTER and is expected to finish in the Rs. 400 to Rs. 450 crore nett range. Reaching Rs. 500 crore nett may be difficult unless the film records stronger than expected holds in the coming days and weeks. The film also has a clear run until Diwali, giving it an extended period to continue its box office journey.

The film collected Rs. 61.00 crore on Friday, Rs. 52.00 crore on Saturday, Rs. 59.00 crore on Sunday and Rs. 19.50 crore on Monday, taking its total to Rs. 191.50 crore nett.