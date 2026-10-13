Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, collected approximately Rs. 5.75 crore nett at the Indian box office on its 2nd Monday. This takes the film’s total India nett collection to around Rs. 305.75 crore. However, the sharp fall in weekday collections has made its Rs. 400 crore target much harder to achieve.

The film recorded a week on week drop of around 70 per cent. Compared to its 2nd Friday collection, Monday’s earnings were down by nearly 60 per cent. A drop of around 50 per cent is generally considered manageable, while films with strong audience support often see smaller declines of around 30 to 40 per cent. Despite the positive response reported for Drishyam: The Conclusion, its latest Monday figures have raised questions about how much further it can grow.

Why did Drishyam: The Conclusion see a Monday drop?

One of the main reasons behind the decline could be the change in ticket prices. The film had relatively high ticket prices during its first week, and those prices continued through the second weekend. With ticket rates returning to more normal levels on weekdays, the box office total has fallen. Footfalls, however, are said to be relatively stable, suggesting that lower ticket prices may be affecting the overall earnings.

The film is also expected to perform better over weekends than on weekdays, making a slowdown after Sunday less surprising. The ongoing Navratri celebrations, particularly in Gujarat, may also have affected weekday collections.

Can Ajay Devgn’s film still reach Rs. 400 crore?

Until recently, the Rs. 400 crore nett mark appeared within reach for Drishyam: The Conclusion. Monday’s numbers have changed that outlook. If the film does not show stronger collections over the coming days, its lifetime India nett total could settle at around Rs. 375 crore.

That would still be a substantial box office figure. However, after its strong first weekend and first week, the film had raised expectations of a much bigger final total. Its reported positive reception makes the recent slowdown more difficult to explain based on the available figures alone.

Drishyam: The Conclusion day wise box office collection

Day

India nett collection

Week One

Rs. 237.50 cr.

2nd Friday

Rs. 14.00 cr.

2nd Saturday

Rs. 26.50 cr.

2nd Sunday

Rs. 22.00 cr.

2nd Monday

Rs. 5.75 cr.

Total

Rs. 305.75 cr.

The next few weekdays will be important in determining whether the film can recover some of its lost momentum or finishes closer to the current estimate of Rs. 375 crore nett.