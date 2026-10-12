Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office within 10 days of its release. The thriller has collected Rs 309.50 crore net so far, making it the highest grossing film of the actor’s career. After a strong opening and a noticeable fall in weekday collections, the film managed to regain momentum during its second weekend.

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 23 crore on its second Sunday, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 309.50 crore. The film had earned Rs 26.50 crore on Saturday, showing that audiences continued to visit cinemas over the weekend. Its performance over these two days helped it move past the Rs 300 crore milestone despite the decline in collections earlier in the week.

Drishyam 3 box office collection during the first week

The film collected Rs 245.50 crore by the end of its first week. However, its daily earnings dropped after a strong opening weekend. After collecting Rs 61 crore on the first Sunday, the film earned Rs 21 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday.

Despite this weekday slowdown, the film recovered over the second weekend. Its current domestic total has also taken it past the lifetime collections of Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, giving Ajay Devgn his biggest box office success to date.

Drishyam 3 recorded Ajay Devgn’s biggest opening

Drishyam 3, also titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, recorded the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn’s career. Advance bookings opened on September 27, with the film collecting ₹27 crore through advance sales before its release.

On its opening day, the thriller earned Rs 66.75 crore net across India. This was reported as the third biggest opening for a Hindi film. It went on to collect Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. The strong start gave the film a substantial collection before weekday earnings began to decline.

Cast and crew of Drishyam 3

The film brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also appears in a cameo, reprising his role from the second film.

Backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, the thriller is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film. With Rs 309.50 crore net in India, Drishyam 3 has set a new career box office record for Ajay Devgn.