Drishyam: The Conclusion continues its strong run at the box office, crossing the Rs. 250 crore mark in India within eight days of release. The third instalment of the Hindi franchise has also surpassed the collection of Drishyam 2, according to the figures provided. Starring Ajay Devgn, the film earned Rs. 14.50 crore net in India on its second Friday, as per Sacnilk.

With the latest day’s earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs. 260 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs. 312 crore, while its worldwide gross has climbed to Rs. 407 crore. The film has also recorded a strong response in overseas markets, adding Rs. 6 crore to its international earnings on Friday. This takes its overseas gross collection to Rs. 95 crore.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection day 8

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 110 crore, the Ajay Devgn starrer has delivered a strong performance during its first eight days in theatres. Its worldwide gross has crossed Rs. 400 crore, with overseas earnings contributing a significant share to the total.

The film could also reach another major milestone in India. If it maintains its current pace, it may cross Rs. 300 crore in domestic net collections by the end of its second weekend. Its actual performance over the coming days will determine whether it reaches that target.

What is Drishyam: The Conclusion about?

The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, who has spent years protecting his family and hiding the truth about his past. After staying ahead of the police in the earlier films, Vijay faces another challenge as his carefully planned moves come under pressure.

The third film is expected to bring Vijay’s journey to its final chapter, continuing the story established in Drishyam 2.

Is the Hindi film a remake of Malayalam Drishyam 3?

The Hindi film is not a direct remake of the upcoming Malayalam film Drishyam 3, which stars Mohanlal. The two films are set to follow different storylines, with the Hindi version presenting a separate story centred on Vijay Salgaonkar.

The cast of Drishyam: The Conclusion includes Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.