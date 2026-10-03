Ajay Devgn has delivered several strong openings in India over the years with franchise films such as Golmaal and Singham. However, those films did not record the same level of performance in overseas markets. Drishyam: The Conclusion has changed that pattern with a strong opening internationally. The film grossed USD 1.925 million on its opening day, which is around Rs. 18.25 crore. This overseas collection is notable because a single day’s earnings are almost equal to the entire opening weekend collection of the previous Drishyam film in overseas markets. The film also collected Rs. 74 crore approx from India, taking its worldwide first day to Rs. 92 crore approx. These numbers are described as career best figures for Ajay Devgn.

The film recorded strong numbers across the major international markets, with Australia and North America emerging as key contributors. In Australia, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected AUD 295,000, while the United States recorded USD 500,000 and Canada brought in CAD 310,000. The numbers from these markets could have been higher, as several important locations were running at full capacity. The Middle East and the United Kingdom also recorded strong collections on the opening day.

The overseas response has therefore added significantly to the film’s worldwide opening and has given the Ajay Devgn starrer a strong start outside India as well.

The film is expected to see further growth on Saturday, with the overall weekend trend likely to remain strong. The weekend is expected to cross the USD 6 million mark, with a possibility of reaching USD 7 million. Based on the opening performance, USD 10 million lifetime is being considered achievable, while the projected target is USD 15 million.

The territorial breakdown shows the United States at USD 500,000, Canada at USD 225,000, the Middle East at USD 600,000, Australia and New Zealand at USD 250,000, the United Kingdom at USD 200,000 and the Rest of World at USD 150,000. Together, these territories contributed to the total overseas gross of USD 1,925,000.

Overseas box office breakdown

Territory Gross

United States USD 500,000

Canada USD 225,000

Middle East USD 600,000

Australia and New Zealand USD 250,000

United Kingdom USD 200,000

Rest of World USD 150,000

OVERSEAS USD 1,925,000