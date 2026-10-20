Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its theatrical run on Monday, collecting around Rs. 3.25 crore nett on its third Monday. The thriller has now earned approximately Rs. 338.25 crore nett in India in 18 days. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj, the film has maintained a strong overall run despite a drop in weekday collections.

Third Monday collection shows a weekday slowdown

After a good third weekend, the film saw the expected decline on Monday. It collected Rs. 5 crore on Saturday and Rs. 6 crore on Sunday before bringing in Rs. 3.25 crore on Monday. The drop from Sunday reflects the usual difference between weekend and weekday footfalls, but the film continues to add to its total.

With its domestic nett collection now at Rs. 338.25 crore, Drishyam: The Conclusion is moving towards the Rs. 350 crore mark. However, the Rs. 400 crore milestone that once appeared possible during its strong opening week is now out of reach based on its current pace.

Holiday boost helped the opening run

The film’s early box office performance benefited from holiday demand and higher ticket prices. Collections later settled as ticket prices came down in the second week. Despite this change, the film has continued to draw audiences and has established itself as a major box office success.

Its final total will depend on how well it holds during the coming weekdays and the remaining weekends. The current estimate points towards a finish around Rs. 350 crore, although the final figure may change as more collections come in.

Drishyam: The Conclusion day wise box office collection

Day India nett collection Week 1 Rs. 237.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 83.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs. 3.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs. 6.00 crore 3rd Monday Rs. 3.25 crore Total after 18 days Rs. 338.25 crore

What is Drishyam: The Conclusion about?

Set years after the events of the earlier films, Drishyam: The Conclusion follows Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they try to move forward while protecting a secret from their past. Although they have rebuilt their lives in Goa, unexpected developments threaten to expose what they have kept hidden.

As pressure builds, Vijay must find a way to protect his family once again. The film serves as the final chapter of the trilogy and explores how far he is willing to go to keep his loved ones safe.