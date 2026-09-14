Haiwaan box office Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan film adds just Rs. 2 crore

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan has continued to struggle at the box office, with the psychological action thriller adding just Rs. 2 crore on Day 3. The film had a weak opening on Friday and failed to show the expected improvement over the weekend. Instead, its collections dropped with each passing day, leaving the film with a total of Rs. 6.75 crore after three days. The low numbers have come amid poor word of mouth, which has further affected the film’s chances of showing growth in the coming days.

Haiwaan opened with Rs. 2.50 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs. 2.25 crore on Day 2. The film added another Rs. 2 crore on Sunday. While weekends usually bring some growth in collections, Haiwaan did not see any significant rise during its first three days. The downward movement through the weekend has become a major concern for the film, especially after its weak opening. Earlier, Akshay Kumar films such as Selfiee, Mission Raniganj and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, along with Maidaan, also had weak openings but managed to show some improvement over the weekend. Haiwaan, however, has not managed to follow that pattern.

The film revolves around Shyam Rane, a visually impaired building maintenance head who has heightened senses and exceptional reflexes. His life takes a turn when his friend Pradhan reveals a secret from his past. Soon, a mysterious man named Parshuram Gokhale starts targeting people connected to Pradhan. After Pradhan becomes a victim and Shyam is wrongly blamed, he discovers that Parshuram is looking for Pradhan’s young daughter Nandini. Shyam then sets out to protect Nandini while trying to prove that he is innocent. Varsha helps him uncover the truth along the way.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi and Rajesh Sharma. Mohanlal also makes a cameo appearance in the film. With its first weekend ending at Rs. 6.75 crore, Haiwaan now needs a strong turnaround during the weekdays to improve its box office performance.