Haiwaan box office day 4: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan film adds just Rs 50 lakh

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan is facing a difficult run at the box office. The action thriller had a weak opening weekend and failed to show any major improvement on Monday. The film added only Rs 50 lakh on Day 4, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 7.25 crore.

Haiwaan had a disappointing start with Rs 2.50 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 2.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2 crore on Day 3. While the weekend numbers were already low, the Monday collection brought another sharp drop for the film.

According to the reported figures, Haiwaan added just Rs 0.5 crore on Day 4. This takes the film’s four day total to Rs 7.25 crore. The film has not shown significant growth since its release, and the early trend suggests that the action thriller could continue to face challenges during the weekdays.

Poor word of mouth has also affected the film’s performance. With collections dropping sharply after the opening weekend, Haiwaan now faces the task of maintaining its shows and attracting audiences during the remaining weekdays.

Haiwaan box office collections

Day Box office

Day 1 Rs. 2.50 crore

Day 2 Rs. 2.25 crore

Day 3 Rs. 2 crore

Day 4 Rs. 0.5 crore

Total Rs. 7.25 crore

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan follows Shyam Rane, a visually impaired building maintenance head who has heightened senses and remarkable reflexes. His life changes when his friend Pradhan reveals a secret connected to his past.

A mysterious man named Parshuram Gokhale then begins targeting people linked to Pradhan. After Pradhan becomes a victim and Shyam is wrongly blamed, he discovers that Parshuram is searching for Pradhan’s young daughter, Nandini.

Shyam decides to protect Nandini and reaches out for help as he tries to uncover the truth and prove his innocence. Varsha also helps him in his efforts.

Along with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the film features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav and other actors in important roles. The film’s box office performance will now depend on whether it can find stronger audience support in the coming days.