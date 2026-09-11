Hanuman Ansh box office: 5th week beats expectations as Rs. 86.50 crore comes in

Hanuman Ansh continues its extraordinary run at the Indian box office, recording another strong collection on its 5th Thursday. The film added Rs. 9.25 crore to its total, taking its Week 5 collection to Rs. 86.50 crore nett. This is the film’s highest weekly collection so far and shows that its box office run is getting stronger even after five weeks in theatres.

The film recorded a remarkable 48 per cent increase compared with the previous week. Such growth this late into a theatrical run is a rare achievement and has pushed the overall collection of Hanuman Ansh to Rs. 156.60 crore nett in India after 5 weeks.

The film will now face a new release in the form of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan. However, based on the current box office trends, Haiwaan is not expected to create a major threat to Hanuman Ansh. The devotional drama has continued to find audiences despite several weeks in theatres.

The film’s performance is also being compared with Dhurandhar. After the fifth week, Hanuman Ansh is running at around 2.5x the collection of Dhurandhar, which added Rs. 43 crore nett after its fifth week. If Hanuman Ansh maintains this advantage, it could reach around Rs. 263 crore nett during its lifetime run.

However, the film could go even higher. With its current momentum, Rs. 300 crore nett remains a possibility if the strong trend continues in the coming weeks.

Hanuman Ansh has now emerged as a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER and is delivering one of the highest returns on investment in Indian cinema. Made on a reported Rs. 2 crore production budget, the film could potentially generate more than Rs. 100 crore in absolute profits.

The film could also earn additional revenue from digital rights, which have not been sold yet. The distributor’s share could increase further if sharing terms are renegotiated. Under the current terms, the distributor receives 30 per cent of the NETT as SHARE after the third week.

With its fifth week behaving more like a second week in terms of audience response, Hanuman Ansh continues to remain one of the biggest box office stories of the year.