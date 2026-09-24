Hanuman Ansh box office: 7th Wednesday takes total to Rs. 271.25 crore

Hanuman Ansh continued its strong run at the Indian box office on its 7th Wednesday. The devotional drama added Rs. 3.50 crore nett to its collection, taking its 7th week total to Rs. 39.75 crore nett in 6 days. With this latest collection, the film’s running total has reached Rs. 271.25 crore nett in India. The film has continued to attract audiences even after completing several weeks in theatres, helping it maintain a steady pace at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh is now heading towards the end of its 7th week, and the film is expected to finish the week around Rs. 42 to 43 crore. If it manages to reach that range, its running total will move to around Rs. 275 crore nett. After reaching that mark, the film will need another Rs. 25 crore to enter the Rs. 300 crore club. The next phase of its theatrical run will depend on how well it continues to hold against Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is expected to bring a new option for audiences at the box office.

The film’s current run has been supported by strong collections in its later weeks. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 0.90 cr. in Week One, followed by Rs. 0.50 cr. in Week Two and Rs. 10.35 cr. in Week Three. The film then saw a major rise in collections, earning Rs. 58.25 cr. in Week Four and Rs. 84.75 cr. in Week Five. Week Six added another Rs. 76.75 cr. to the total.

In its 7th week, Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs. 5.00 cr. on Friday, followed by Rs. 9.50 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 13.25 cr. on Sunday. The film collected Rs. 3.75 cr. on Monday and Rs. 4.75 cr. on Tuesday before adding Rs. 3.50 cr. on Wednesday.

With Rs. 271.25 crore nett already in the bag, Hanuman Ansh is now approaching the Rs. 275 crore mark. Its final lifetime total will depend on how the film performs in the coming days and how audience interest holds after the arrival of Drishyam: The Conclusion.