Hanuman Ansh continued its strong run at the Indian box office on its 8th Sunday, collecting Rs. 8.50 crore nett. With this, the devotional drama closed its 8th weekend at Rs. 18 crore nett. The weekend total represents around a 35 per cent drop from the previous weekend, which is a relatively controlled decline considering that two fresh releases also arrived in theatres. The film has already recorded the biggest 8th week in Indian box office history, moving past the previous record holder by a significant margin.

The running cume of Hanuman Ansh has now reached Rs. 292.25 crore nett in India. The film is expected to cross the Rs. 300 crore milestone by the end of this week. This would add another major achievement to its already extended theatrical run. The film has continued to attract audiences well into its eighth week, with its collections showing that demand has remained steady despite the arrival of new films.

The Neem Karoli Baba film will face a new challenge from the coming weekend when Drishyam: The Conclusion arrives in theatres. The release of the Ajay Devgn starrer could affect Hanuman Ansh’s collections to some extent, particularly as the new film is expected to take away a share of the available shows and audience attention. However, Hanuman Ansh has already done enough business to make its remaining theatrical run an additional gain.

Based on its current trend, the film has the potential to cross Rs. 350 crore nett during its full theatrical run. However, the arrival of Drishyam 3 could slow its momentum in the later stages. At this point, Rs. 325 crore nett appears to be a more measured target, while a run beyond that figure will depend on how strongly the film continues to perform after the new release.

The box office collections for Hanuman Ansh in India are as follows:

Day Nett

Week One Rs. 0.90 cr.

Week Two Rs. 0.50 cr.

Week Three Rs. 10.35 cr.

Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr.

Week Five Rs. 84.75 cr.

Week Six Rs. 76.75 cr.

Week Seven Rs. 42.75 cr.

8th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr.

8th Saturday Rs. 6.50 cr.

8th Sunday Rs. 8.50 cr. (est.)

Total Rs. 292.25 cr.

With Rs. 300 crore now within reach, the next major box office question is how much Hanuman Ansh can add before Drishyam 3 changes the theatrical landscape.