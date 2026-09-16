Hanuman Ansh box office day 37: Film holds strong with Rs. 7.75 crore on sixth Tuesday

Hanuman Ansh continues to maintain a strong run at the Indian box office despite recording its first normal drop recently. The devotional drama collected approximately Rs. 7.75 crore nett on its sixth Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to Rs. 219.85 crore. The film continues to perform steadily in its sixth week, with Maharashtra and South India showing stronger holds compared with several Northern circuits.

Uttar Pradesh has remained one of the strongest performing markets for Hanuman Ansh since its release. While most Northern circuits saw a drop on the sixth Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh continued to perform better. The film is expected to maintain its pace in Maharashtra and South India in the coming days, although a more noticeable drop could be seen on Wednesday if its collections begin following a more normal pattern.

The sixth week is expected to contribute around Rs. 75 crore nett to the film’s overall collection. At that pace, Hanuman Ansh could reach approximately Rs. 230 crore nett by Thursday. After crossing that mark, the film could continue its theatrical run towards the Rs. 300 crore nett lifetime collection mark.

The film had a slow start in its first two weeks, collecting Rs. 0.90 cr. in Week One and Rs. 0.45 cr. in Week Two. Its collections then increased to Rs. 10.25 cr. in Week Three, followed by Rs. 58.25 cr. in Week Four and Rs. 85.00 cr. in Week Five.

The sixth week opened with Rs. 10.00 cr. on Friday, followed by Rs. 18.50 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 21.00 cr. on Sunday. The film then collected Rs. 7.75 cr. on sixth Monday and another Rs. 7.75 cr. on sixth Tuesday.

With its total now at Rs. 219.85 cr., Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a major box office success. Its strong performance after a relatively slow beginning has also made its long theatrical run notable. The coming days will be important in determining whether the film can maintain its current pace and move closer to the Rs. 300 crore nett mark.

Box office collections of Hanuman Ansh

Day Nett

Week One Rs. 0.90 cr.

Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr.

Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr.

Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr.

Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr.

6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr.

6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr.

6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr.

6th Monday Rs. 7.75 cr.

6th Tuesday Rs. 7.75 cr.

Total Rs. 219.85 cr.