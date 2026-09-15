Hanuman Ansh box office day 39: Film crosses Rs. 212 crore as 6th Monday sees first normal drop

Hanuman Ansh continued its strong run at the Indian box office on its 6th Monday, although the film finally recorded its first normal drop in several weeks. The film collected approximately Rs. 7.75 crore nett on Monday, taking its total India nett collection to Rs. 212.10 crore. The Monday collection was around 25 per cent lower than Friday and marked a 20 per cent drop compared with the previous week. While the decline is being seen as a more normal trend for the film, the numbers remain strong because Monday also benefited from the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday.

The film continued to show better performance in Maharashtra and South India, while most of the northern circuits recorded a decline. Uttar Pradesh was again an exception. The state has remained one of Hanuman Ansh’s strongest performing markets since the film’s release.

The film is expected to maintain a healthy hold on Tuesday because of the discount day and some remaining holiday benefit in Maharashtra and South India. A more noticeable decline could come on Wednesday if the film begins to follow a regular box office pattern.

Until now, Hanuman Ansh has continued to grow week after week. Even its sixth weekend performed better than the fifth weekend. However, Sunday appeared to indicate that the film’s unusually strong growth could finally be settling, and Monday’s numbers seem to support that trend.

Hanuman Ansh box office collections

Day India nett

Week One Rs. 0.90 cr.

Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr.

Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr.

Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr.

Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr.

6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr.

6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr.

6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr.

6th Monday Rs. 7.75 cr.

Total Rs. 212.10 cr.

The sixth week is expected to collect around Rs. 75 crore nett, which could take the film to approximately Rs. 230 crore nett by Thursday. If the momentum remains strong after that, Hanuman Ansh could potentially reach Rs. 300 crore nett during its lifetime run.

The film has already emerged as a major box office success. Made at a reported cost of Rs. 3 crore, its projected recovery of Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 crore would make it one of the most profitable Indian films in terms of return on investment.