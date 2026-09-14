Hanuman Ansh box office: Film creates history with Rs. 49.50 crore sixth weekend

Hanuman Ansh has continued its strong run at the Indian box office, recording a phenomenal sixth weekend of around Rs. 49.50 crore nett. The number is significant because the previous record for the biggest sixth week at the all India level belonged to Kantara, which collected Rs. 37 crore nett. Hanuman Ansh has gone past that figure in just 3 days. The film could have added another crore or two, but business was affected in Maharashtra and nearby regions due to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The sixth weekend has also become the biggest weekend of Hanuman Ansh’s run so far. The film had previously collected Rs. 46.50 crore nett in its fifth week. On the latest weekend, the film earned Rs. 10.00 crore on 6th Friday, followed by Rs. 18.50 crore on 6th Saturday and Rs. 21.00 crore on 6th Sunday. Sunday also became the biggest single day of the film’s run, coming on day thirty-eight.

According to the latest figures, Hanuman Ansh has now crossed the Rs. 200 crore nett mark in India. Its cumulative collection stands at around Rs. 204.60 crore nett. The film had collected Rs. 0.90 cr. in week one, Rs. 0.45 cr. in week two, Rs. 10.25 cr. in week three, Rs. 58.50 cr. in week four and Rs. 85.00 cr. in week five.

Although the sixth weekend was bigger than the previous weekend, the occupancy figures suggest that the film could now be moving towards a more stable phase. Last Sunday, Hanuman Ansh recorded an occupancy of around 70 to 75 per cent, while the latest Sunday was around 50 per cent. A high occupancy often helps a film maintain strong business over the following days.

The next two days are expected to remain strong because of the holiday, while Wednesday could give a clearer picture of the film’s pace. Its performance after the holiday period will be important in estimating the final lifetime collection. At the current pace, the film is expected to finish above Rs. 300 crore nett in India.