Hanuman Ansh box office: Film races past Rs 236 crore, 7th week creates another record

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong run at the Indian box office as the devotional drama records Rs 4.75 to 5 crore nett on its 7th Friday. With the latest collection, the film has taken its cumulative India nett total to Rs. 236.35 cr. The movie has continued to attract audiences even after several weeks in theatres, giving it another strong phase at the box office.

The film’s performance in its seventh week has added another important chapter to its theatrical run. According to the latest figures, Hanuman Ansh has collected close to Rs 5 crore on 7th Friday. If the current pace continues over the next two days, the film’s 7th week collection could become its highest weekly figure within 2 days.

Hanuman Ansh had collected Rs. 0.90 cr. in Week One and Rs. 0.45 cr. in Week Two. The film then recorded Rs. 10.25 cr. in Week Three, followed by Rs. 58.25 cr. in Week Four and Rs. 85.00 cr. in Week Five. Its strong sixth week added further to the total, with the film recording Rs. 10.00 cr. on 6th Friday, Rs. 18.50 cr. on 6th Saturday and Rs. 21.00 cr. on 6th Sunday.

The film continued to hold well during the following days, collecting Rs. 7.75 cr. on 6th Monday, Rs. 7.75 cr. on 6th Tuesday, Rs. 5.65 cr. on 6th Wednesday and Rs. 5.85 cr. on 6th Thursday. It then added Rs. 5 cr. on 6th Friday as listed in the supplied box office figures. The latest 7th Friday collection has now pushed the overall tally to Rs. 236.35 cr.

Hanuman Ansh’s seventh week performance also becomes notable when compared with Dhurandhar. The film has collected more than 3.5 times the seventh week figure of the Aditya Dhar directorial, according to the comparison cited in the box office report.

The current momentum has also brought the film’s Rs 300 crore nett target into discussion. To reach that figure, Hanuman Ansh will need to maintain its strong theatrical run in the coming weeks. Its performance over the remaining days of the seventh week will provide a clearer indication of how much further the film can go.

With Rs. 236.35 cr. nett already collected in India, Hanuman Ansh has continued to show strong staying power at the box office. The next major focus will be its seventh week total and whether the film can maintain enough momentum to move closer to the Rs 300 crore mark.