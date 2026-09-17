Hanuman Ansh box office: Film reaches Rs. 226 crore after sixth Wednesday

Hanuman Ansh has recorded its first normal drop after several strong days at the Indian box office. The biographical devotional drama collected approximately Rs. 6.25 crore nett on its sixth Wednesday, taking its total India collection to Rs. 226.1 crore. While the film witnessed a decline in business, the latest numbers indicate that it continues to maintain a steady run in theatres.

The film has continued to perform strongly in several parts of the country, particularly Maharashtra and the South Indian markets. The Northern circuits have seen a more noticeable drop in collections, but the overall performance remains stable. The sixth Wednesday figure was largely expected after the film maintained strong numbers through the earlier part of its sixth week.

Hanuman Ansh had another strong sixth weekend before entering the weekdays. The film collected Rs. 10.00 crore on its sixth Friday, followed by Rs. 18.50 crore on Saturday and Rs. 21.00 crore on Sunday. It then collected Rs. 7.75 crore each on Monday and Tuesday before adding Rs. 6.25 crore on Wednesday.

With its latest collection, the film has reached Rs. 226.1 crore nett in India. Based on its current trend, the film is expected to move closer to the Rs. 230 crore mark by Thursday. Its longer theatrical run will determine whether it can eventually approach the Rs. 300 crore nett milestone.

The film’s box office journey has been notable for its sustained performance across multiple weeks. Unlike a release that depends mainly on its opening days, Hanuman Ansh has continued to attract audiences well into its sixth week. The regional strength in Maharashtra and South India has also helped the film maintain its overall numbers.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional drama based on the journey of Neem Karoli Baba. The story follows a young boy dealing with the loss of his mother. His search for God eventually leads him towards a spiritual transformation and the life of the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The film’s current India box office total stands at Rs. 226.1 crore nett, with its sixth Wednesday contributing Rs. 6.25 crore. Its next target is approximately Rs. 230 crore, while the lifetime run will determine how close it gets to the projected Rs. 300 crore nett mark.

Box office collections of Hanuman Ansh in India

Day Nett collection

Week One Rs. 0.90 cr.

Week Two Rs. 0.45 cr.

Week Three Rs. 10.25 cr.

Week Four Rs. 58.25 cr.

Week Five Rs. 85.00 cr.

6th Friday Rs. 10.00 cr.

6th Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr.

6th Sunday Rs. 21.00 cr.

6th Monday Rs. 7.75 cr.

6th Tuesday Rs. 7.75 cr.

6th Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr.

Total Rs. 226.1 cr.