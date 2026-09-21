Hanuman Ansh box office: Seventh weekend hits Rs. 27.75 crore as Sunday breaks Hindi film record

Hanuman Ansh continued its strong run at the Indian box office with an impressive Rs. 27.75 crore nett approx in its seventh weekend. The film had already recorded strong business on Friday and Saturday before seeing another major jump on Sunday. Its Sunday collection increased by 40 per cent to Rs. 13.25 crore nett approx. This single day collection was enough to surpass the previous seventh week record for a Hindi film, which was held by Dhurandhar at Rs. 11.75 crore nett. The Sunday figure also went past the previous India level seventh week record of Rs. 20 crore nett set by Kantara.

The latest weekend marks the third weekly record achieved by Hanuman Ansh during its theatrical run. The scale of the records has increased as the film has continued to hold strongly in later weeks. Its fifth weekend was around the level of the previous fifth week record, while the sixth weekend was 2.15x the sixth week record. The seventh weekend has now reached 2.35x the previous seventh week record.

The film has collected Rs. 0.90 cr. in Week One, Rs. 0.50 cr. in Week Two, Rs. 10.35 cr. in Week Three, Rs. 58.25 cr. in Week Four, Rs. 84.75 cr. in Week Five and Rs. 76.75 cr. in Week Six. The seventh weekend added another Rs. 27.75 crore, taking the cumulative collection after 45 days to Rs. 259.25 crore nett approx.

The seventh weekend collections were Rs. 5.00 cr. on Friday, Rs. 9.50 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 13.25 cr. on Sunday. The film is now expected to cross the Rs. 275 crore nett mark by the end of this week if the current pace continues. After that, the Rs. 300 crore nett mark becomes the next major target for its theatrical run.

With its continued performance in the seventh week, Hanuman Ansh has now moved well beyond the usual box office run of most Hindi films. Its later week collections and repeated records have become a major part of its theatrical performance, with the film continuing to add substantial business even after 45 days.