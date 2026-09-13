Hanuman Ansh refuses to slow down. Could ₹300 Crore be next?

Hanuman Ansh has reached a point where the ₹300 crore mark can no longer be dismissed as an ambitious trade prediction. It is still some distance away, and there are enough variables left for the film to slow down, but the way it has behaved over the past few weeks has made the target a very real possibility.

What makes the conversation particularly interesting is that Hanuman Ansh has continued to grow at a stage when most films are already in decline. The film has crossed the ₹190 crore mark in India, and its sixth week has turned out to be its strongest phase yet. The Saturday jump was especially striking, followed by another strong Sunday. For a film this deep into its run, these are numbers that exhibitors simply cannot ignore.

The biggest advantage Hanuman Ansh has at the moment is that its business is being driven by demand rather than the initial curiosity that normally comes with a new release. The film has been steadily gaining shows because audiences are still turning up for it. That has created a rather unusual situation where a film in its sixth week is competing successfully for screens with much newer releases.

The arrival of Haiwaan was expected to change that equation. Instead, Hanuman Ansh has continued to hold remarkably well. Exhibitors may have wanted to make room for the new release, but when an older film is delivering substantially stronger occupancy and better returns, the decision eventually becomes a commercial one. This is also what happened earlier when the film started taking back screens that had moved towards Toxic.

Looking at the balance of September, Hanuman Ansh does not appear to have a major new theatrical threat waiting around the corner. The one title that could potentially create some competition is Avengers: Endgame Encore, but even that looks like a relatively slim challenge at this stage, if it turns out to be one at all. The film therefore appears to have a surprisingly open field in which to continue collecting, provided its audience keeps showing up and exhibitors continue to support it with meaningful show counts.

If Hanuman Ansh continues to receive reasonable show counts through the coming week, ₹250 crore should be within reach without requiring anything extraordinary. The more interesting question is what happens after that. A film that reaches ₹250 crore with enough screens still intact will have a genuine shot at adding another ₹40 to ₹50 crore, particularly if the weekday drops remain controlled.

And unlike a film that has to fight through multiple major releases in the weeks ahead, Hanuman Ansh appears to have time on its side. Even if the daily numbers gradually settle, the absence of a strong new challenger could allow the film to keep accumulating at a pace that would normally be impossible this deep into a run.

Of course, ₹300 crore is not guaranteed. The film will eventually face the normal fatigue that catches up with every theatrical release. Shows will reduce, newer films will eventually demand space and the exceptionally high numbers of the current weekend will naturally come down. The difference here is that Hanuman Ansh has repeatedly defied the expected pattern.

At this stage, the most realistic way of looking at it is that ₹250 crore is becoming a strong possibility, ₹275 crore is no longer a stretch and ₹300 crore has entered the realm of a genuine upside target. If the film can hold its screens and momentum through the remainder of September, the calendar may actually give it the opportunity to chase that number without having to fight a major new release every week.

For now, Hanuman Ansh is giving the trade something it rarely gets. A film that appeared almost insignificant at the beginning has slowly turned into a theatrical phenomenon, and instead of asking where it will stop, the conversation has now shifted to whether ₹300 crore could be the next major milestone.

And with September looking surprisingly open, that milestone may not be as far away as it seemed even a week ago.