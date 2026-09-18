Hanuman Ansh creates history with biggest sixth week in India, crosses Rs. 231 crore

Hanuman Ansh has continued its impressive run at the Indian box office even after completing six weeks in theatres. The film remained steady on the last day of its sixth week and, according to the figures provided, collected Rs. 5.75 crore nett approx. The film ended its sixth week at over Rs. 76 crore nett. This has given Hanuman Ansh a new box office record, as its sixth week has become the biggest sixth week for a Hindi film. Its sixth week collection is more than 3 times the previous best of Rs. 22.75 crore nett recorded by Dhurandhar.

The film has also gone past the sixth week collection of Kantara, which had collected Rs. 39 crore nett in its sixth week in India. With this performance, Hanuman Ansh has registered the biggest sixth week collection in India according to the figures provided. The film’s overall box office collection currently stands at Rs. 231 crore nett approx. Its strong performance over the past several weeks has kept the film in the conversation as one of the biggest success stories of the year.

The film did see a more normal trend during the weekdays of its sixth week, but the numbers continued to remain strong compared with the usual drop seen at this stage. Hanuman Ansh is now around Rs. 70 crore nett away from the Rs. 300 crore milestone. If the film continues with an average weekly drop of around 50 per cent, it could still reach the target. The film could also perform better if the coming weeks see smaller drops.

The sixth week began with Rs. 10.00 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 18.50 crore on Saturday and Rs. 21.00 crore on Sunday. The film then collected Rs. 7.75 crore on Monday and Rs. 7.75 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday brought in Rs. 5.65 crore, while the table provided lists Rs. 5.85 crore for Thursday. The total listed collection is Rs. 231.35 crore.

Hanuman Ansh has therefore maintained its momentum well beyond the usual theatrical window. Its next major target remains the Rs. 300 crore nett mark, with the film requiring around Rs. 70 crore more to reach the milestone.