Box-office footfalls are rising, but streaming audiences are growing too. The real change may be what makes a film worth watching on the big screen. India’s cinemas are having a better year. But does that mean audiences are finally tiring of OTT platforms and returning to theatres? The numbers tell a more complicated story.

According to Ormax Media, India’s box office collected ₹6,398 crore in the first half of 2026, up 10% from the same period last year. More importantly, footfalls rose 5%, reversing three years of decline and stagnation. PVR INOX also reported an 8% year-on-year increase in cinema patrons during April–June 2026. This is genuine evidence of a recovery in attendance, not merely higher ticket prices.

But the suggestion that OTT has lost its appeal is difficult to defend. Ormax estimates that India’s online video audience reached 66.5 crore in 2026, growing 11% in a year. Active paid OTT subscriptions also increased 16%, while connected-TV audiences grew 60%. Streaming is still expanding, not retreating.

Better films, not necessarily streaming fatigue

The stronger explanation may be the films themselves. Big-screen spectacle, action, franchise films, event releases and movies that generate a shared audience experience can still make a theatre visit feel worthwhile.

Yet even the recovery deserves perspective. Dhurandhar: The Revenge alone contributed nearly 20% of India’s box-office collections in the first half of 2026, with the top 15 films accounting for 58%. That suggests a significant part of the business remains dependent on a relatively small number of successful films, rather than a universal return to cinema-going.

OTT fatigue, however, is not an entirely imaginary concern. Viewers must navigate multiple subscriptions, deal with advertising on some plans and decide whether a new release is worth paying extra to watch immediately. The convenience of streaming can also encourage people to postpone a cinema visit when they know a film will arrive online soon.

A Moneycontrol report citing a survey of 14,688 cinema-goers found that 34% would wait for streaming if the theatrical window were short, while 53% had skipped at least one cinema visit in the preceding three months while waiting for a film to arrive online. This points to an important distinction: audiences may still want to watch a film, but increasingly on their own terms.

The cost of OTT versus a family cinema outing

For a family, the financial calculation is hard to ignore. PVR INOX reported an average ticket price of ₹273 and average food-and-beverage spending of ₹161 per patron in April–June 2026. Using those figures, a family of four would spend approximately ₹1,736 on tickets and refreshments for one outing, before transport and parking.

Now consider the cost over an entire year. Using representative plans from five major streaming services, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV, a household would spend approximately ₹12,684 for 12 months of access. This calculation annualises Netflix’s monthly plan and uses annual plans for the other four services; the actual bill will vary according to the plans selected and any bundles or discounts.

Taking the same family of four to the cinema once a month would cost approximately ₹13,104 a year on tickets alone. Add the average spending on food and beverages, and the total rises to around ₹20,832, excluding transport and parking.

In other words, tickets alone cost roughly as much as the five OTT subscriptions combined. A year of monthly cinema outings, including refreshments, costs about ₹8,148 more.

There is an important difference, though. The streaming subscriptions offer access to multiple libraries and repeated viewing throughout the year, whereas cinema tickets pay for 12 individual outings. And the comparison does not mean every household needs five subscriptions or that every cinema visit costs the same.

Theatre outings are occasional expenses; streaming subscriptions are recurring ones. But a subscription continues to cost money even when a household barely uses it. Cinema demands a larger payment each time, yet can deliver an experience that watching at home cannot fully reproduce.

What audiences are really choosing

The real winner, then, is not necessarily cinema over OTT. It is content that justifies its price.

A spectacular film or a genuine event may still demand the big screen. An ordinary film that can be enjoyed just as well at home may not. Streaming offers convenience and value across multiple viewings; cinema offers scale, atmosphere and a shared experience, but at a higher cost per outing.

Indian audiences are not necessarily rejecting streaming. They may simply be getting choosier about what deserves a cinema ticket, what can wait for OTT and how much they are willing to spend on entertainment.

The question is no longer just whether people want to watch a film. It is whether that film gives them a compelling enough reason to leave the sofa, pay for four tickets and make a night of it.