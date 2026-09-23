Mirzapur box office: Third Tuesday collection takes theatrical total to Rs. 213.50 crore

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its steady run at the Indian box office on its third Tuesday. The gangster action drama collected Rs. 2.25 crore nett on Day 5 of its third week, recording around a 20 per cent jump from the previous day. With this latest collection, the film has added Rs. 15.75 crore in the first 5 days of its third week. Its running India nett total now stands at Rs. 213.50 crore.

The film had collected Rs. 2.85 crore on its third Friday, followed by Rs. 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 4.65 crore on Sunday. After collecting Rs. 1.75 crore on its third Monday, the film saw another increase on Tuesday with Rs. 2.25 crore. The numbers show that the film is continuing to attract audiences even as it enters the final stage of its theatrical run.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to finish its theatrical run at around Rs. 225 crore based on its current trend. The film has recorded Rs. 145.00 crore in its first week and Rs. 53.75 crore in its second week. Its strong performance over three weeks has helped it maintain a steady position at the box office.

The film has also been reported as a “SUPER HIT” and is currently described as the third biggest HIT of the year so far, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh. One of the notable aspects of its theatrical performance is that the film comes from an established digital franchise rather than being led by traditional theatrical star power.

Mirzapur: The Movie features actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan. Its box office performance has also highlighted the potential for popular digital properties to attract audiences to theatres when adapted for the big screen.

With Rs. 213.50 crore already collected in India, the film now has the remaining days of its theatrical run to move closer to the Rs. 225 crore mark. The third week has so far contributed Rs. 15.75 crore in five days, giving the film another strong phase during its extended theatrical run.

Mirzapur: The Movie India box office collections

Day Nett collection

Week One Rs. 145.00 cr.

Week Two Rs. 53.75 cr.

3rd Friday Rs. 2.85 cr.

3rd Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr.

3rd Sunday Rs. 4.65 cr.

3rd Monday Rs. 1.75 cr.

3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.25 cr. (est.)

Total Rs. 213.50 cr.