Mirzapur has almost completed its theatrical run after a strong four week journey at the Indian box office. The Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan and others starrer gangster action drama collected Rs 6 crore in its fourth week, taking its 28 day theatrical cume to Rs. 222.25 crore nett.

The film is now expected to add around Rs. 50 lakh more from this point and close its theatrical run at Rs. 222.75 crore nett. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur has delivered a strong box office performance after making the transition from its successful digital franchise to the big screen. The film’s theatrical run has given the makers a significant result while also showing that audiences can turn up for established OTT properties when they are brought to cinemas. The film opened with Rs. 145.00 cr. in Week One, followed by Rs. 53.75 cr. in Week Two and Rs. 18.50 cr. in Week Three. Its Week Four collection stood at Rs. 6.00 cr., while another Rs. 0.50 cr. is expected from the remaining run.

The performance of Mirzapur is also being watched because of what it could mean for other popular digital properties. The Indian box office has increasingly seen audiences respond to familiar franchises and established characters, making the theatrical success of a known OTT title an important development for the industry. Mirzapur already had a strong audience base through its digital run, and the theatrical release allowed that audience to experience the story in cinemas. Its performance could encourage other streaming shows with established fan bases to explore theatrical releases in the future.

At the same time, the final figures need to be viewed with the numbers reported across the different sections of the source, as the main copy and the collection table give different expected totals. The main copy puts the expected final collection at Rs. 222.75 crore nett, while the table lists a total of Rs. 223.75 cr. (Exp.). The film’s reported four week performance nevertheless marks a notable theatrical run for an OTT based property and provides another example of how established digital franchises can be tested in cinemas.