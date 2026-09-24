Mirzapur: The Movie box office: Ali Fazal starrer reaches Rs. 215 crore, targets Rs. 225 crore finish

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its theatrical run with the gangster action drama adding Rs. 1.50 crore on its 3rd Wednesday. The film recorded a 30 per cent drop from its previous day and has now collected Rs. 17.25 crore in its 3rd week after 6 days. The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan and others.

With the latest collection, Mirzapur: The Movie has taken its total India nett collection to Rs. 215 crore. The film is now entering the final stage of its theatrical run, with collections expected to slow further as it moves into its fourth week.

Based on the current trend, the film is heading towards a lifetime collection of around Rs. 225 crore nett in India. The final figure will depend on how the film performs during the remaining days of its theatrical release.

The 3rd Wednesday collection also takes the film’s 3rd week total to Rs. 17.25 crore in 6 days. The film had collected Rs. 2.85 crore on its 3rd Friday, followed by Rs. 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 4.65 crore on Sunday. Collections then dropped to Rs. 1.75 crore on 3rd Monday and Rs. 2.25 crore on 3rd Tuesday before reaching Rs. 1.50 crore on Wednesday.

According to the figures provided, Mirzapur: The Movie had collected Rs. 145.00 crore in its first week and Rs. 53.75 crore in its second week. Its third week has so far added Rs. 17.25 crore, taking the overall total to Rs. 215 crore.

The film’s theatrical performance also comes as the Mirzapur franchise makes the move from streaming to cinemas. The original series built a large audience on the digital platform, and the movie brought several of its familiar characters back to the big screen.

The film’s current total puts it among the major Hindi box office performers of the year so far. It is now looking to add another Rs. 10 crore or more before completing its theatrical run.

At the current pace, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to finish its India theatrical run around the Rs. 225 crore mark. The coming days will determine how close the film gets to that target.