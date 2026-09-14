Mirzapur: The Movie box office Day 10: Film reaches Rs. 181.25 crore despite weak Sunday trend

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its strong run at the Indian box office, collecting approximately Rs. 13.25 crore nett on its 2nd Sunday. The film closed its second weekend with around Rs. 36.25 crore nett, taking its ten day cumulative collection to approximately Rs. 181.25 crore nett. The film has already performed strongly in its opening week and remains a SUPER HIT, although its recent weekend trend has made the bigger targets more difficult.

The second weekend saw a drop of 60 per cent compared with the opening weekend. This is considered a decent to good hold, particularly because the film had recorded a very strong opening. However, the day to day movement during the second weekend was not encouraging. After collecting Rs. 13.50 crore on 2nd Saturday, the film dropped slightly to Rs. 13.25 crore on 2nd Sunday. A Sunday drop compared with Saturday is unusual for a film performing at this level.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra may have affected the collections, but the festival does not fully explain the trend. The northern circuits, where the impact of the festival is more limited, also recorded an ordinary movement over the weekend. The reason behind the weaker Saturday and Sunday trend therefore remains unclear.

The impact on the film’s overall box office performance is limited because of the excellent business it did during its first week. However, the softer second weekend could affect its lifetime potential. After the film recorded a strong hold on Monday, Rs. 250 crore nett had appeared to be a realistic target. With the latest weekend trend, reaching that figure now looks considerably more difficult.

Mirzapur: The Movie opened with Rs. 25.00 cr. on Friday, followed by Rs. 31.50 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 35.50 cr. on Sunday. The film then collected Rs. 16.00 cr. on Monday, Rs. 15.00 cr. on Tuesday, Rs. 12.00 cr. on Wednesday and Rs. 10.00 cr. on Thursday. During the second weekend, it earned Rs. 9.50 cr. on 2nd Friday, Rs. 13.50 cr. on 2nd Saturday and Rs. 13.25 cr. on 2nd Sunday.

With Rs. 181.25 crore nett in ten days, the film remains a SUPER HIT. A BLOCKBUSTER verdict is still possible, but the film will need to maintain strong collections in the coming days.