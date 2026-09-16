Mirzapur: The Movie box office day 12: Film reaches Rs. 191 crore after second Tuesday

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its run at the Indian box office on its second Tuesday, collecting approximately Rs. 5 crore nett. The film has now taken its total India net collection to approximately Rs. 191 crore. While the film had shown strong signs of maintaining its momentum until the second Friday, the second weekend did not record the level of growth that might have been expected from its earlier trend.

The latest collection keeps the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer on course to cross the Rs. 200 crore nett mark during the second week. The film is expected to collect around Rs. 55 crore nett in its second week. Based on the current pace, its total collection could move past Rs. 200 crore by Thursday.

After crossing the Rs. 200 crore milestone, Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to continue its theatrical run towards the Rs. 225 crore mark. The current projection places the film’s final India net collection somewhere in the Rs. 230 to Rs. 240 crore range, although the eventual closing figure will depend on how the film performs in the coming days.

The film opened with Rs. 25.00 cr. on Friday, followed by Rs. 31.50 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 35.50 cr. on Sunday. It then collected Rs. 16.00 cr. on Monday, Rs. 15.00 cr. on Tuesday, Rs. 12.00 cr. on Wednesday and Rs. 10.00 cr. on Thursday.

In the second week, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs. 9.50 cr. on Friday, Rs. 13.25 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 13.00 cr. on Sunday. The film then recorded Rs. 5.25 cr. on the second Monday and approximately Rs. 5 cr. on the second Tuesday.

With its total now standing at Rs. 191.00 cr., the film is approaching another major box office milestone. Its performance also continues to be closely watched as the theatrical adaptation of the popular web series makes its way through its second week. The coming days will determine how close the film gets to the projected Rs. 230 to Rs. 240 crore closing range. Box office collections

Day Nett

Friday Rs. 25.00 cr.

Saturday Rs. 31.50 cr.

Sunday Rs. 35.50 cr.

Monday Rs. 16.00 cr.

Tuesday Rs. 15.00 cr.

Wednesday Rs. 12.00 cr.

Thursday Rs. 10.00 cr.

2nd Friday Rs. 9.50 cr.

2nd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr.

2nd Sunday Rs. 13.00 cr.

2nd Monday Rs. 5.25 cr.

2nd Tuesday Rs. 5 cr.

Total Rs. 191.00 cr.