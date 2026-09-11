Mirzapur: The Movie box office: Pankaj Tripathi starrer races towards Rs. 250 crore after huge week 1

Mirzapur: The Movie has enjoyed a strong first week at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 145 crore nett in 7 days. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan and others starrer earned Rs. 10 crore on Day 7, Thursday, according to early estimates. This marks a 15 per cent drop from the previous day, showing that the film is continuing to attract audiences after a strong opening weekend.

The film collected Rs. 25.00 cr. on Friday, followed by Rs. 31.50 cr. on Saturday and Rs. 35.50 cr. on Sunday. It then recorded Rs. 16.00 cr. on Monday, Rs. 15.00 cr. on Tuesday, Rs. 12.00 cr. on Wednesday and an estimated Rs. 10.00 cr. on Thursday. This takes its total India nett collection to Rs. 145.00 cr. in its first 7 days.

Mirzapur: The Movie is now heading into its second week, where it will face competition from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan. The film is expected to continue attracting audiences, but its performance in the coming days will be important for its long term box office run.

The bigger challenge for Mirzapur: The Movie is Hanuman Ansh, which continues to perform strongly even in its 5th week. The difference between the two films on Thursday was only Rs. 50 lakh. This is notable considering Hanuman Ansh has already been running in cinemas for several weeks.

Despite the competition, Mirzapur: The Movie has already emerged as a Super HIT venture. The film could also benefit from the Ganesh Chaturthi holidays on Monday and Tuesday, which may help its collections in the second week.

Based on its current performance, the film is expected to cross Rs. 250 crore nett during its lifetime theatrical run. If it manages to reach that mark, Mirzapur: The Movie could be classified as a BLOCKBUSTER.

The film’s second week hold will now be closely watched as it takes on both Haiwaan and the continued box office strength of Hanuman Ansh.