Mirzapur: The Movie box office: Rs. 187 crore in sight as 2nd Monday shows a strong hold

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its steady run at the Indian box office on its 2nd Monday, collecting Rs. 5.75 crore nett approx. The film recorded a 40 per cent drop from its 2nd Friday collection of Rs. 9.50 crore, which looks like a healthy hold on paper. However, the holiday period has also given the film some support, so the actual trend is slightly weaker than the Monday number suggests. With the latest collection, the film’s running total has reached Rs. 187 crore nett approx.

The film had been showing a strong trend until its 2nd Friday, but the second weekend did not see the kind of growth that would normally be expected from a film performing at this level. Saturday and Sunday did bring higher collections, with Rs. 13.50 crore and Rs. 13.25 crore respectively, but the overall weekend growth was lower than anticipated. This has also affected the Monday number, which is slightly below what trade would have expected based on the earlier trend.

Despite this, Mirzapur: The Movie remains in a strong position at the box office. The second week is expected to finish at around Rs. 55 crore nett. If that estimate holds, the film should reach the Rs. 200 crore nett mark by Thursday. From there, the film is expected to continue adding to its total and could cross Rs. 225 crore nett during its theatrical run. The final collection is currently expected to land somewhere around Rs. 230 to 240 crore nett.

Mirzapur: The Movie has already emerged as a SUPER HIT and its performance carries importance beyond its own box office result. The film has shown that a successful digital IP can also attract audiences to theatres. With established stars from the 90s slowly moving towards the later phase of their careers and the industry still waiting for a new generation of major theatrical stars, the success of a known digital franchise offers an interesting route for future theatrical releases.

The film’s current total stands at Rs. 187.00 crore nett, keeping it firmly on course for the Rs. 200 crore milestone.