Mirzapur: The Movie box office: Third weekend reaches Rs. 11.75 crore as total hits Rs. 210.50 crore

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its theatrical run with Rs. 11.75 crore nett approx in its third weekend. The film collected Rs. 2.85 crore on its third Friday, followed by Rs. 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 4.65 crore on Sunday. This takes the film’s cumulative India nett collection to Rs. 210.50 crore nett approx. The third weekend saw a 68 per cent drop compared with the previous weekend. While the fall is relatively high, the film is still operating at a strong level of collections, which keeps its overall theatrical run steady.

The weekend growth was also limited, with collections moving from Rs. 2.85 crore on Friday to Rs. 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 4.65 crore on Sunday. This is a more moderate rise compared with the strong trend the film showed during its first week. The change in trend is noticeable, although the current level of business means the film continues to have a substantial total.

Mirzapur: The Movie had collected Rs. 145.00 cr. in its first week and followed that with Rs. 53.75 cr. in its second week. The third weekend added another Rs. 11.75 crore, taking the total to Rs. 210.50 crore. Based on the current run, the film is expected to reach around Rs. 216 crore nett by the end of its third week. From there, its final total could be around the Rs. 225 crore mark, depending on how the film performs in the remaining days.

The film’s theatrical performance is also notable because it marks the transition of the Mirzapur digital franchise into cinemas. The box office numbers show that an established streaming property can attract a theatrical audience when it moves to the big screen. At the same time, the third weekend trend indicates that the film’s momentum has moderated after its strong first week.

The India nett box office collections are Rs. 145.00 cr. in Week One, Rs. 53.75 cr. in Week Two, Rs. 2.85 cr. on the third Friday, Rs. 4.25 cr. on the third Saturday and Rs. 4.65 cr. on the third Sunday, taking the total to Rs. 210.50 cr.