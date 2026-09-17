Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Bhooth Bangla and Karuppu lifetime collections at the box office

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong run at the Indian box office and is now just a step away from crossing the ₹200 crore mark. The big-screen adaptation of Prime Video’s popular web series, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, has maintained a steady performance since its release on September 4. Despite a drop in collections during the second Monday, the film has continued to attract audiences during the week.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected ₹3.75 crore net in India on its second Wednesday. With this, the film’s total domestic collection has reached ₹199.45 crore. The movie recorded an occupancy of 15% across 6991 shows on Wednesday, showing a decline compared with its Monday and Tuesday earnings.

The film had collected ₹148.45 crore during its opening week. In the second weekend, it earned ₹9.50 crore on Friday, ₹13.50 crore on Saturday and ₹13.25 crore on Sunday. Its collection dropped to ₹5.50 crore on the second Monday, while Tuesday also brought in ₹5.50 crore. The film is now expected to cross the ₹200 crore milestone shortly, depending on its performance over the coming days.

Mirzapur: The Movie has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which earned ₹182.36 crore net in India. It has also gone past the lifetime collection of Suriya’s Karuppu, which reportedly made ₹198 crore net domestically.

The film opened with an impressive ₹25.75 crore, despite not featuring the kind of traditional big-star lineup usually associated with major theatrical openings. Its strong first weekend and healthy weekday numbers have helped it emerge as one of the most successful Hindi releases of 2026 so far.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. The movie serves as an interquel set during the first season of the web series and opened to largely positive reviews.

Mirzapur: The Movie has also become one of the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026. Speaking to PTI, actor Abhishek Banerjee said the film’s success proves there is no clear divide between mainstream Bollywood artists and OTT performers. Recalling the early casting process for the series, he said, “I remember casting for Mirzapur, and I remember how difficult it was at that time to communicate to some of the actors that this can be the next big thing. I used to say, just read the script, if you don’t like the script, say no. Many actors used to say that, I’m not an actor to be seen on a laptop, and now everybody wants to be a part of a good web show.”