Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 200 crore, weekend now holds the key

Mirzapur: The Movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. The action thriller added Rs 2.75 crore nett on its 3rd Friday, taking its total collection to Rs 201.25 crore nett. The latest figure marks another major milestone for the film, which has continued to maintain a steady run in its second week.

The film had collected Rs 145.00 cr. during its first week. It then recorded Rs. 9.50 cr. on 2nd Friday, followed by Rs. 13.25 cr. on 2nd Saturday and Rs. 13.00 cr. on 2nd Sunday. The film continued its run during the weekdays with Rs. 5.35 cr. on 2nd Monday, Rs. 5.00 cr. on 2nd Tuesday, Rs. 3.65 cr. on 2nd Wednesday and Rs. 3.75 cr. on 2nd Thursday.

With the addition of Rs. 2.75 cr. on 3rd Friday, the film now stands at a cumulative Rs. 201.25 cr. nett in India. The latest collection shows that the movie is still attracting audiences even after completing two weeks in theatres.

The next important phase for Mirzapur: The Movie will be the weekend. Saturday and Sunday collections will determine how much the film can add to its current total. A rise in collections over the weekend would give the movie another boost as it moves further into its theatrical run.

The film follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, the ruthless outlaw who rules the city of Mirzapur through fear and power. The story is set during the events of the first season of the popular series and works as an interquel, adding another chapter to the world of the franchise.

The current box office figures are Rs. 145.00 cr. for Week One, Rs. 9.50 cr. on 2nd Friday, Rs. 13.25 cr. on 2nd Saturday, Rs. 13.00 cr. on 2nd Sunday, Rs. 5.35 cr. on 2nd Monday, Rs. 5.00 cr. on 2nd Tuesday, Rs. 3.65 cr. on 2nd Wednesday, Rs. 3.75 cr. on 2nd Thursday and Rs. 2.75 cr. on 3rd Friday.

The total now stands at Rs. 201.25 cr. nett in India. The upcoming weekend will be important for the film as it looks to add more to its theatrical collection.