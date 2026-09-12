Mirzapur: The Movie day 8 collection: Pankaj Tripathi film beats Haiwaan competition

Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie continues its strong run at the Indian box office as it enters its second weekend. The film, which released in theatres on September 4, has received mostly positive reviews and has managed to maintain its momentum despite the arrival of Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Based on the popular Prime Video series Mirzapur, the film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected ₹9 crore net in India on Friday. With this, its domestic total has reached ₹157.45 crore. The film had collected ₹149.70 crore during its first week, beginning with a ₹25.75 crore opening day. It then recorded collections of ₹32 crore and ₹36 crore over its first weekend. The film saw a decline during the weekdays, earning between ₹10.55 crore and ₹16 crore from Monday to Thursday. However, its Friday collection suggests that it has continued to attract audiences even after the release of Haiwaan.

The second weekend will be important for the film as it looks to maintain its pace at the box office. Mirzapur: The Movie had recorded a rise in collections during its first weekend after opening, and it remains to be seen whether the same trend continues in its second weekend despite the new competition.

The film has performed particularly well in Hindi, even though it was also released in Telugu. With its current total, Mirzapur: The Movie has become one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2026. It has now moved ahead of films such as Welcome to the Jungle and Awarapan 2, which collected ₹134.41 crore and ₹150.43 crore, respectively.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh in his feature film debut and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. It continues the story of the Mirzapur franchise, which began with the web series in 2018 and ran for three seasons on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the film recently faced controversy over the use of the song Shoorveer, dedicated to Maharana Pratap, during a gangster scene. Rapperiya Baalam, the original singer, objected to its use. BJP leader and former Rajasthan Assembly opposition leader Rajendra Rathore also wrote to the CBFC seeking its removal.

“The use of Rapperiya Baalam’s Shoorveer song in Mirzapur The Movie alongside gangsters, drug peddlers and criminal characters is extremely objectionable and hurts public sentiments,” Rathore said in the letter, according to PTI. He argued that the scene was disrespectful to Maharana Pratap and the historical and cultural heritage connected to him.