Mirzapur: The Movie set to cross Rs. 200 crore after steady second week

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its steady run at the Indian box office on its second Thursday. The film collected Rs. 3.75 crore nett approx, taking its second week total to Rs. 53.50 crore nett approx. With this, the film’s two week cumulative collection has reached Rs. 198.50 crore nett approx. It is now just Rs. 1.50 crore away from the Rs. 200 crore nett milestone and is expected to cross the mark today if the collections remain on track.

The film has recorded a good second week overall, although the business could have been stronger considering how it performed until the second Friday. The film did not see a major jump during its second weekend, with growth remaining moderate. However, the weekday performance has provided some stability. The collections on the second Wednesday and second Thursday remained steady, which gives the film a stronger base going into its next weekend.

The second week began with Rs. 9.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 13.25 crore on Saturday and Rs. 13.00 crore on Sunday. The film then collected Rs. 5.35 crore on Monday and Rs. 5.00 crore on Tuesday. Wednesday brought in Rs. 3.65 crore, while Thursday added another Rs. 3.75 crore. These numbers took the second week total to Rs. 53.50 crore. Combined with the Rs. 145.00 crore earned in the first week, the film now stands at Rs. 198.50 crore nett.

The next few days will be important for the film as it looks to build on its current momentum. If the film follows a normal weekend growth pattern, it could move beyond Rs. 225 crore nett in its full theatrical run. A finish above Rs. 235 crore nett is also possible if the coming days remain stable. The Rs. 250 crore nett mark would require a stronger trend, particularly over the weekend.

Mirzapur: The Movie has already recorded a successful theatrical run and is currently being classified as a SUPER HIT in the provided trade assessment. The final box office trend will determine how far the film can go from here.