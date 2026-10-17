Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film opens at Rs. 3.25 crore, misses Article 370 mark

Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli has had a slow start at the box office after its theatrical release on October 16, 2026. The mythological drama collected Rs. 3.25 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film faced competition from other major releases, including Prahaar, Jailer 2 and Ranabaali, which may have affected its opening day performance.

Despite the competition, Nayyi Navelli managed to earn more than Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar, which collected Rs. 2.35 crore on Friday. However, its opening was lower than Yami’s 2024 film Article 370, which earned Rs. 5.90 crore on its first day. The film’s performance over the coming days will help determine whether it can gain momentum at the box office.

What is Nayyi Navelli about?

In Nayyi Navelli, Yami Gautam plays Mohini, a successful corporate executive who marries Raja Awasthi, played by Addinath M. Kothare. After their marriage, Mohini moves to Meerut to begin a new life with Raja and his unusual family.

Her arrival soon creates problems when Raja’s brother, Bantu, played by Anurag Thakur, begins to suspect that she is a daayan, or witch. Bantu tries to convince the rest of the family that Mohini may have a supernatural side. His unusual claims lead to confusion, suspicion and several awkward situations inside the household. As the story progresses, questions about Mohini’s identity become central to the plot.

Nayyi Navelli OTT release date and streaming platform

The film’s posters have named Amazon Prime Video as its OTT partner. However, the makers have not yet announced an official streaming date.

Hindi films often arrive on streaming platforms around four to eight weeks after their theatrical release. Many follow an eight week window because of agreements between producers and major multiplex chains, although release schedules can vary.

Based on this general timeline, Nayyi Navelli could arrive on Amazon Prime Video between November 13 and December 11, 2026. These dates are estimates, not a confirmed release schedule. Viewers will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers or the streaming platform.