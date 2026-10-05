Veer Pahariya’s Prem Keetanu is finding it difficult to gain momentum at the Indian box office after its release on October 2. The comedy drama has recorded modest collections during its opening days and is also facing competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion. With both films releasing around the same time, the audience has had more than one option in theatres, and Prem Keetanu has so far struggled to attract a larger share of viewers.

According to Sacnilk, Prem Keetanu earned Rs 31 lakh net in India on its third day. This was an 11.4% drop from the Rs 35 lakh collected on Day 2. After three days, the Veer Pahariya starrer has earned Rs 1.16 crore net in India. Its gross collection currently stands at around Rs 1.38 crore. The figures show that the film has maintained a limited box office run so far, with the bigger audience attention going towards Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The reported production budget of Prem Keetanu is around Rs 3 crore, which means the film still has a considerable distance to cover if it has to recover that amount through its theatrical run. However, the budget has not been officially confirmed by the makers, so the reported figure should be treated as an estimate rather than a confirmed production cost.

Prem Keetanu is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2024 Malayalam film Premalu. It features Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

The story follows a group of college friends as they deal with relationships, heartbreak, family expectations and career problems. The characters are shown trying to understand their lives as they move towards adulthood. Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film will now need stronger collections over the coming days to improve its overall box office performance.