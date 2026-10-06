Veer Pahariya’s Prem Keetanu is finding it difficult to maintain momentum at the box office since its release on October 2. The film has also faced strong competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, which has continued to attract audiences in theatres. Prem Keetanu saw a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 10 lakh from 685 shows on Monday. This is a 64.3% decline compared with the Rs 28 lakh it collected on Day 3. After four days in theatres, the film has earned around Rs 1.21 crore net in India.

The film’s India gross collection currently stands at approximately Rs 1.45 crore. Prem Keetanu is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 3 crore, meaning its theatrical earnings are still below the reported production cost after four days. The Monday performance has also made it more difficult for the film to build on its weekend collections.

The film’s box office run is taking place alongside the strong performance of Drishyam: The Conclusion. The Ajay Devgn starrer has recorded much higher collections during the same period, giving Prem Keetanu a difficult environment in which to attract audiences.

Prem Keetanu is a comedy drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2024 Malayalam hit Premalu. It stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay and Rakesh Bedi in important roles.

Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film follows a group of college friends as they deal with relationships, heartbreak, family expectations and career problems. The story focuses on their experiences as they move into adulthood and try to understand their personal and professional choices.

With Rs 1.21 crore net collected in four days, Prem Keetanu now needs stronger weekday collections and better audience support in the coming days to improve its overall theatrical run. The film’s performance will depend on whether it can stabilise after the sharp Monday decline and find an audience despite the competition from Drishyam: The Conclusion.