Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s upcoming epic Ramayana is seeing a promising response at the ticket window even before its theatrical release. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has already sold around 2 lakh tickets for its opening day across the two leading national cinema chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

As of November 1 at 11:45 PM, the film had reached this figure through advance bookings. With a few days still left before its release, the current sales indicate a healthy start. The next few days will be important, as advance bookings are expected to increase further during the final stretch.

Ramayana advance booking sees a strong start

The film is also attracting attention in the IMAX format, where several prime seats have already been booked. However, advance bookings are yet to open across non-national cinema chains, single screens and markets in the South. The addition of these bookings could provide a clearer picture of the film’s overall advance sales.

With its current numbers, Ramayana is in a position to compete for one of the top spots in advance booking. Whether it can reach the highest position will depend largely on how quickly ticket sales grow in the coming days.

Why the final booking stretch matters

Advance booking figures are not determined by the initial response alone. The period from the Monday before release to the day before the film arrives in cinemas is particularly important. This is when ticket sales can rise sharply and change the overall picture.

The final day before release can be especially significant. A sudden increase in bookings during this period can push a film much higher in the advance sales rankings. Therefore, Ramayana still has an important window to build on its current numbers.

By the Monday before release, the film will also have a clearer comparison with other major releases, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh starrer had opened general weekend bookings four days before its release, giving it a different advance booking timeline.

For now, Ramayana: Part One has made a healthy start with around 2 lakh tickets sold across PVR Inox and Cinepolis. The coming days will show whether the film can turn this early momentum into one of the biggest advance booking performances.